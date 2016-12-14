Kat: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible

Patchy fog is possible again this morning, but it shouldn’t be quite as dense as yesterday. Fog is most likely near river valleys and large bodies of water. Our September heat wave continues this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s again today.

Our dewpoints will be low-mid 70s so it will be warm and even muggier than yesterday. As we settle into this more summer-like weather pattern, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Showers and storms will be very hit or miss and usually short-lived, but may still produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Rain chances increase and stick around all week. We will have plenty of moisture available for pop-up showers and storms throughout the work week.

Highs are in the mid-upper 80s all week and lows are in the upper 60s each day. Friday is the official start of fall but there are no signs of autumn or sweater weather in the forecast.

