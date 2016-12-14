Kat: Scattered showers and storms today

Some patchy fog has developed this morning but it should not be as dense as yesterday because we did not see significant rainfall yesterday. Morning temperatures are in the lower 70s.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-80s but it will be very muggy out. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Ample moisture may lead to some heavy downpours, so isolated flash flooding is possible again today.

Feels like temperatures will likely be in the low 90s this afternoon. Showers and storms should fade away tonight, but some isolated showers and storms may last into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast, but coverage should be less than what is forecast for today. High temperatures tomorrow will be back in the upper 80s.

Highs will be back in the 80s by Wednesday, and factoring in humidity, expect heat index values near the 100-degree mark for the second half of the week.

