Kat: Scattered drizzle could affect visibility early Wednesday

Drizzle and fog will continue again today as what’s left of Irma continues to bring dreary conditions to the Tennessee Valley. Morning temperatures are in the mid-upper 50s so you’ll likely want a raincoat as you’re leaving your house today.

Expect more low clouds today with light rain and drizzle throughout the day. By the late afternoon and evening hours, we should gradually start to see the drizzle let up. Expect below normal highs again today with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

The weather will start to change tomorrow as low-pressure shifts to our north. Expect high temperatures back to around 80s degrees tomorrow and less cloud cover than today.

High temperatures will continue to climb over the week and through the weekend, with highs back in the upper 80s by Sunday. Your weekend forecast is looking warm and sunny.

