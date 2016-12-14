Kat: Scattered afternoon storms today

Patchy dense fog is possible this morning, especially in river and valley locations. It will be a hot weekend across the Tennessee Valley with highs in the upper 80s. More storms are in the forecast this afternoon just after lunchtime.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Any storms this afternoon and evening will help cool us off a little faster. Similar weather is expected on Sunday but we should see less storm coverage.

Rain chances Saturday will peak between 2-4pm. Fading away around sunset. pic.twitter.com/z7fo8KFT8p — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) September 22, 2017

Our weather pattern remains unseasonably warm through the middle of next week. More upper 80s with isolated storm chances can be expected next week. But toward the end of next week, the fall-like weather will likely arrive behind a cold front. Highs next weekend could be in the 70s.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48