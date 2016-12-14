Kat: Rain will taper off this morning

Rain continues this morning so make sure you have an umbrella before you leave your house!

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

If you're on the roads early today be aware of both fog and rain impacting your drive. Visibility is very limited as the rain pushes through.

Rain will start to taper off mid-morning into the midday hours with the Shoals clearing out first and Sand Mountain having the rain linger into midday.

This afternoon and evening will be dry and skies will gradually start to clear.

It will be a quiet and sunny start to your work week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers will move in Thursday and carry over into Friday.

The rain could end with a mix into some wintry precipitation but no accumulation is expected at this point.

Next weekend is looking cooler and mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48