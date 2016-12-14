Kat: Rain & patchy fog this morning

Happy July 4th!

If you are up early this morning you may run into some showers and storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley overnight. Some patchy fog is possible again this morning.

Wake up temperatures will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees again today but keep in mind that once you factor in the humidity, temperatures will likely feel more like the upper 90s.

The threat of scattered showers and storms returns this afternoon. Once the sun sets, any showers and storms should fade away.

The heat and humidity, as well as the storm chances, will stick around all week. Highs in the 90s and heat index values in the mid-upper 90s will be the case each day.

Afternoon hit or miss storms are possible all week, but Thursday looks like when you’ll have the best chance of seeing more widespread rain and storms.

