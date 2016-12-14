Kat: Rain moving out; few showers remaining Sunday

Last night’s shower and storm activity has moved out of the Tennessee Valley and only a few isolated showers remain this morning.

Most of your day will stay dry but scattered showers and remain in the forecast for your Sunday, especially east of Interstate 65.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. More steady showers are likely Sunday night in northeast Alabama, especially Cullman and Marshall counties.

Some scattered light rain may linger into your Monday morning but we will dry out by the afternoon Monday.

Highs this week stay in the 60s for the most part. Tuesday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

We now have a First Alert out for next Thursday. Stay weather alert over the coming days because more strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday next week.

