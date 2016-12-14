Kat: Rain moves in Friday

Some much-needed sunshine is in store for the rest of your Thursday with comfortable high temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

It will be a beautiful afternoon to spend some extra time outside with the kids, pets, or to get some exercise. Enjoy the sunshine and soak in some vitamin D because there won’t be much sun in the 7-day forecast.

Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to fall back in the 30s by tomorrow morning with the Shoals being one of our coolest spots early tomorrow.

Sunshine will stick around for the first half of the day, allowing for temperatures to climb into the low 60s before cloud cover pushes in close to the evening commute tomorrow.

Rain will move into north Alabama tomorrow evening into late tomorrow night so have your rain gear for any late night plans.

Rain showers will continue overnight Friday into most of the day Saturday.

Saturday will be a washout with periods of heavy and moderate rain. Late Saturday into the overnight hours you may hear a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is in the forecast.

Steady rain will continue through early Sunday. Overcast skies with periods of light rain will linger into Sunday afternoon.

Rain stays in the forecast through most of next week.

