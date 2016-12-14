Kat: Rain chances to return this weekend

Happy Friday! We’re off to a cool start this morning with low temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Temperatures should jump back up into the mid-50s by lunchtime and highs this afternoon will be in the low 60s.

In addition, the wind will pick up from the southeast from 10-15 mph, helping to usher in warmer air. Passing clouds are expected throughout the day but overall it will be a mild end to the work week.

Light scattered showers are possible Saturday morning into the afternoon hours but higher rain chances hold off until after sunset Saturday through early Sunday.

Highs will be in the 50s this weekend. There will be a slight cool down behind Sunday’s front with highs returning to the 40s and 50s next week and lows in the 20s.

