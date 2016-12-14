Kat: Rain chances return late this afternoon

Temperatures are on the cooler side again this morning with lows in the low 40s.

Your Sunday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

We will be dry for church services this morning but scattered light rain showers return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will climb up into the mid-60s by the afternoon and you may even see some sunshine again before the clouds and rain move in later in the day.

A warm-up is in store next week with Spring-like temperatures climbing into the 70s!

Next week is not only looking warm but muggy as well.

A few showers remain possible early Monday.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and high in the upper 70s!

By Wednesday and Thursday, another organized round of showers and storms looks likely.

Have a great day!

