Kat: Rain chances lower Friday afternoon

Rain is still in the forecast early today. Showers should gradually taper off by the afternoon hours.

We will get a little taste of more Fall-like weather today with highs in the mid-70s and blustery winds throughout the first half of the day. Winds will be around 15-20 mph, occasionally gusting higher.

Your Friday night football forecast looks good. Winds will slowly die down a bit by the evening but you’ll want to bring a sweater with you because temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening hours.

Labor Day Weekend is looking dry and pleasant, with highs in the low-mid 80s each day. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast this weekend.

