Kat: Possible storms for Friday with heat index in mid-upper 90s

Patchy dense for is possible this morning through around 9 a.m. A dense fog advisory is in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and Lincoln counties.

We will start out today with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s and warm up quickly to around 90 degrees this afternoon.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but we are not expecting a line of severe storms like we experienced yesterday.

This weekend is looking hot and humid with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms are again possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Our next chance for more widespread storms is associated with a frontal boundary late Sunday into Monday.

