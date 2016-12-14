Kat: Pop-up storms today with heat index near 100

We’re off to a muggy start today with temperatures and dewpoints in the 70s. Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially near areas that saw rainfall yesterday and valley locations.

Today’s weather will be very similar to yesterday. Pop up storms are possible again this afternoon. Areas that stay dry will likely see heat index values in the triple digits.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Tomorrow a front will impact our weather here across the Valley. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Rain and storms may impact your morning commute so check back in for updates.

Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow with the main threat being damaging winds and small hail. The earlier we see storms on Friday the lower our chances for stronger storms in the afternoon.

After the front passes through, expect more sunshine, less humidity, and high temperatures back in the 80s this weekend.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48