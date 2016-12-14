Kat: Plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 90s

Good morning! Patchy fog is once again likely for your morning commute. Otherwise, the weather today will be perfect to get out and vote.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.Warm weather will stick around through Thursday this week but humidity will be a bit lower. It will still feel humid, but not quite as bad as last week.

The cold front we have been tracking will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into Friday. This will be a slow transition from above normal heat to a more typical weather pattern over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will fall back into the upper 70s Friday. Over the weekend we will likely see highs only in the middle 70s. Morning lows will be in the 60s ahead of this front and fall into the 50s over the weekend.

