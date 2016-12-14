Kat: Patchy fog for Monday morning with a few possible summertime storms

Temperatures will be around 70 degrees as you're waking up this morning and other than some patchy fog, most areas will wake up to clear skies. The fog today shouldn't be quite as bad as yesterday.

Areas that saw rainfall yesterday and areas near valleys or large bodies of water have the greatest chance of seeing fog develop and impact the morning commute.

Another hot and humid day is in the forecast with high temperatures reaching the low 90s but factoring in the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s. A few summertime pop up storms are possible but many areas will stay dry today.

Expect more heat and humidity for the rest of the work week with highs in the low 90s and hit or miss storms possible each day for the first half of the week.

Later in the week, high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s and with dew points still in the 70s, our feels like temperatures may exceed 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

