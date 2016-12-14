Kat: Partly cloudy skies with lower humidity

A foggy start to the morning for many so leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute if you live near the rivers or in the valleys. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with lower humidity and no rain to worry about.

The heat is making its way back today as temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s this afternoon. The northerly breeze that the cold front brought us won’t cool us off but it will mean less humidity.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Tomorrow is looking dry, though later at night we could see rain in southern and central Alabama start to inch its way north.

Our weather late this week is unsettled and may be influenced by a tropical system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has the potential to become a Tropical Storm here soon and if it does, it will be named “Cindy”.

This could bring heavy rainfall to the Valley later this week as well as some strong storms. Keep checking back as we iron out the details on this system.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

You can get more information by selecting the Tropical Tracks in the setup menu on the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48