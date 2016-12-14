Kat: Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s soon

Good Sunday morning. Temperatures are in the mid-60s to start today and you may run into some patchy river and valley fog if you're up early this morning. Scattered rain chances return this afternoon and evening as cold front approaches from the northwest.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible but we're not expecting widespread storm activity due to limited instability. Rain chances will be the highest during the afternoon and evening hours and some light rain may linger behind the front, but rain chances will gradually decrease after 7 p.m.

Plan on sweater weather arriving Monday! You'll be waking up to temperatures around 50 degrees Monday morning with highs only in the 60s and blustery conditions.

By Tuesday and Wednesday morning you'll likely want a jacket because temperatures will dip into the 40s again overnight. High temperatures for the rest of the work week will stay in the 70s.

