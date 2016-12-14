FIRST ALERT: Strong winds; storms roll into the TN Valley

Heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms will impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning [VIEW LIVE RADAR].



Early morning tornado and thunderstorm warnings for northwest Alabama have expired.



[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS LIVESTREAM]



Fallen trees have been reported on County Road 14 east of Waterloo.



[WATCH: 48 STORM TRACKER FOLLOWING STORM]

Flooding is a possibility Saturday with 1” to 2” of rain possible before showers end Saturday afternoon.

Temps will fall into the middle 30s Saturday night with lingering cloud cover.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. An isolated rain shower is possible with a few flurries further north.

Christmas Day will be cold with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Temperatures will stay cooler next week in the 40s to lower 50s.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48