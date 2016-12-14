Kat: On and off showers will continue with temps in the 60s

Happy Valentine’s Day! Temperatures stay mild today, topping out in the 60s. On and off showers will continue throughout the day and linger into any date night or girl’s night Valentine’s plans.

Make sure you’ve got your umbrella on hand throughout the day and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well into the early afternoon hours.

Mostly cloudy skies linger into your Thursday. Most of the day Thursday should remain dry and temperatures will climb into the low-mid 70s!

It will be breezy as well with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Friday is looking like another gray and rainy day with temperatures falling throughout the day.

Bring an extra layer with you Friday because it will be warmer in the morning than the afternoon. Rain lingers into your weekend as well with highs in the 50s. A warmup is in store next week with Spring-like temperatures in the 70s!

