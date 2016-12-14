Eric: Next rain system approaching Friday

After an active morning, heavy rain is finally clearing out of the Tennessee Valley. A few spotty showers will move through this afternoon and evening but any leftover showers will be light. Overall, most areas picked up 2-3” of rain today, with a few spots reporting 4”+.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low-mid 60s. More fog is possible tonight into early Thursday morning so check back in with meteorologist Eric Burke for a fog update Wednesday evening.

Southern edge of this storm is currently the most intense. Still moving slowly at 20 mph. Expect heavy rainfall & gusty winds. @alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/KIE8S3aE4X — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) December 20, 2017

Thursday will be dry during the day with a good bit of cloud cover sticking around. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s Thursday.

Rain returns to the forecast on Friday ahead of our next system. Scattered showers are possible during the day but the bulk of the heavy rain moves in overnight into early Saturday. We are keeping a close eye on the potential for both flooding and strong storms overnight into early Saturday. This could have big impacts to holiday travel plans this weekend.

Some light rain may linger into Sunday but our Christmas Day forecast is looking drier. We can’t entirely rule out a stray flurry Christmas Eve night but there would be no accumulations.

