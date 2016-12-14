Kat: Muggy day with temperatures to top out around 90 degrees

It’s another warm and very muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low-mid 70s and some patchy fog possible this morning. Scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast today.

A few isolated showers are possible early in the morning, but storm chances increase during the afternoon. Afternoon storms will be of the “typical summertime storms” category, and storms that develop may have some gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out around 90 degrees but it will be very muggy out once again. Heat index values will likely climb into the upper 90s to possibly 100 degrees in some areas.

For the remainder of the week, expect scattered showers and storms pretty much every afternoon. High temperatures will hover right around the 90-degree mark, but the humidity will remain oppressive for the rest of the week with dew points in the 70s.

Heat index values will likely hover near the 100-degree mark on Thursday as well, possibly exceeding 100 degrees in some areas.

