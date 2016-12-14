Kat: Mostly sunny skies with high temps in the 70s

Temperatures are a bit warmer to start this morning with most of us in the low-mid 40s. Jeans and t-shirt weather is back in the forecast this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees

It will be another breezy day with winds from the south. Today will be beautiful so try and spend some time outside because some dreary weather returns to the forecast tomorrow. Clouds will move in tonight, helping keep temperatures mild overnight.

By tomorrow morning temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s and scattered rain returns to the forecast with our next cold front set to arrive.

There will be limited moisture available in the atmosphere, so only light rain accumulations are expected.

Behind this front, there will be a brief cool down Friday with highs in the upper-50s. The weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs climbing back into the 60s on Sunday.

