Kat: Mostly clear skies with temps in the low 30s

Good Monday morning! Temperatures are bottoming out in the low 30s this morning under mostly clear skies.

Despite the chilly start this morning, your Monday forecast is looking beautiful with clear blue skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Layer up! I recommend a long sleeve shirt (button-down is perfect) with jeans and a jacket today. You can ditch the jacket by mid-morning because ?? will warm us up into the mid-60s this afternoon. And don't forget your ???! pic.twitter.com/1wgEL3YRyZ — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) November 27, 2017

Skies will remain clear tonight but winds will shift to the south so temperatures will stay slightly warmer overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We will settle into a slow warming trend during the work week with lots of sunshine and highs back in the upper 60s by Wednesday.

Quiet weather will continue through the first half of the week but our next chance for rain will come late Wednesday into Thursday. The front bringing the rain chances will bring a cool down at the end of the week.

