Kat: Moderate rain moves in tonight

Rain is in the forecast again this weekend ahead of a cold front. Today will be mostly cloudy with a southeast wind around 10 mph and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Late tonight into early Sunday moderate rain will push through the Tennessee Valley.

Rain totals from this system will be around .5-1". Rain should taper off by tomorrow afternoon, so by the time the Super Bowl begins we are expecting dry conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Sunday after the morning rain and drop into the upper 40s on Monday.

The Tuesday weather maker will draw in plenty of humidity and temperatures will rebound into the 60s.

Expect a breezy Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s on Monday but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Another round of showers is possible Tuesday into Wednesday and we could see a few embedded thunderstorms with gusty winds. This system could bring us another 1" of rain



At this time we don't see any brutal arctic air or snowfall in our forecast for the next 10 days.

