Kat: Lower rain chances for Wednesday

Good news on your Wednesday morning, most of the shower and storm activity associated with a cold front moved through the Valley overnight. This means a few isolated showers may linger into early today, but I have lowered rain chances significantly.

The drier air behind the front will start filtering its way into the Tennessee Valley and highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, you’ll feel the effects of this frontal system.

Tomorrow morning and Thursday morning will be small doses of fall-like weather with temperatures dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s in a few spots. The humidity will also drop significantly. This less hot weather will also help ragweed pollen levels jump up into the very high category late this week.

Rain chances are low on Saturday but humidity will slowly start to climb back up late Saturday into next week. We are keeping a close eye on a tropical system right now. This tropical system used to be Harvey and it may redevelop in the Gulf and cause significant flooding in parts of Texas.

This may bring wet weather and additional flooding to parts of the southeast, but confidence is low in terms of the track of this system. This may impact our forecast for next week.

