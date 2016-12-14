Kat: Last day this week with highs in the 70s

We're starting out the work week with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s today.

Partly cloudy skies will stick around today along with comfortable temperatures.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s and a few isolated pop-up showers can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will gradually start to warm back into the low-mid 80s this week and humidity will go up mid-week.

Isolated showers are possible each afternoon but high pressure should help limit any shower coverage.

The best chance for scattered showers is at the end of the week.

