Kat: Isolated showers and storms for Wednesday

When you step outside this morning expect temperatures a bit warmer than they were yesterday morning. Storm chances are back in the forecast today but the chance is only 10%.

The best shot at seeing rain and storms today will be in extreme northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

The humidity will slowly start to creep back up during the week and rain chances increase each day through the rest of the week. We are tracking another frontal system that will likely pass through the Valley from the north on Friday.

If this front stalls out near the Tennessee Valley on Saturday, rain could continue to impact your weekend plans.

