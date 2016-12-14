Kat: Isolated showers and storms for Thursday

This morning temperatures are in the upper 60s across most of the Tennessee Valley. Patchy fog is possible early in areas that saw rainfall yesterday. We will continue to transport moisture from the Gulf into the Valley today since we have a southerly wind.

With moisture increasing, it will be slightly more humid today and afternoon pop-up storm chances go up to around 30%. The greatest chance for seeing a pop-up shower will be between lunch and sunset. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees once again.

Rain chances increase tomorrow as a frontal system approaches the Valley. Rain and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours and a few storms could be strong.

This front will pass to our south early on Saturday and, although a few showers may linger into the morning hours on Saturday, it looks like the afternoon and evening will be dry for most.

This could change if the front moves in slower. Sunday the front will lift back towards us from the south as a warm front and generate more widespread rain.

