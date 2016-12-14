Kat: Isolated severe storms possible for Thursday

After another hot day, we will see isolated storms fade away this evening and temperatures slowly fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s with a light south wind.
We are monitoring the potential for a round of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon. A cluster of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, significant lightning, and strong gusty winds could move through the area between noon and 5 p.m. We are looking at a possible First Alert Weather Day Thursday.
Isolated strong storms will remain possible during the afternoon hours Friday through Sunday with a better chance for storms returning Monday when we expect a cold front to pass through. Highs will be near 90 with a head index near 95.
