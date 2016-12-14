Kat: Hottest day so far this summer

Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s. Expect a few areas of fog near area lakes and rivers. Clear skies overnight and this morning have allowed temperatures to fall back into the upper 60s to start today.

That being said, we will warm up fast! Today is forecast to be the hottest day we've seen so far this year. Our forecast high is 94 degrees.

Humidity starts to gradually climb back up today and as this Gulf moisture starts to make its way back into northern Alabama and an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry today with mostly sunny skies.

Oppressive humidity returns by tomorrow as well as pop up afternoon storm chances.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s each day during the work week but once the Gulf moisture makes its way back, expect heat index values near the triple digits for the later part of the week.

