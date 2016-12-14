Kat: Hot & muggy Monday

You’re waking up to morning temperatures around 70 degrees. Patchy dense fog has developed for many and visibility may get below a quarter of a mile, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Temperatures will reach the 90s once again today, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible again today. A few strong storms may reach the Shoals and southern middle Tennessee but most of the stronger storm activity should remain to our north.

The heat and humidity, as well as the storm chances, will stick around all week. The mugginess and highs in the 90s will continue.

Afternoon hit or miss summertime storms are possible each day this week but no day looks like a complete washout.

For the 4th of July, we may see heat index values soar into the triple digits.

