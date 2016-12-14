Kat: Highs temperatures around the 90s with dry conditions

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to start this morning, a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s “cool” morning temperatures. More clouds will likely make their way into the area by the afternoon hours.

Expect highs temperatures around 90 degrees and dry conditions once again today. Surface high pressure in the central US is continuing to help keep conditions comfortable and dry in the Valley.

We’re starting out August on a pleasant note but storm chances return soon. The humidity will slowly start to creep back up during the week and rain chances are back in the forecast on Wednesday.

We are tracking another frontal system that may impact our weather later this week and could bring some stronger storms to the Valley. If this front stalls out near the Valley, rain could continue to impact your weekend plans.

