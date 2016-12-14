Kat: Highs in the upper 70s this weekend

Today is the day! Drier and less humid air is finally in place across the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s this morning and will warm into the mid-70s by lunchtime and around 80 degrees for the high this afternoon.

Expect breezy conditions today with winds around 10 mph during the afternoon. The breeze, cooler morning temperatures, and dry air will make it feel more like fall.

Make sure you have an extra layer in the mornings for the next few days. We’ll have sweater weather at the football games tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-50s overnight (low 50s in Southern Middle Tennessee).

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s this weekend with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. It will be a beautiful weekend for any outdoor activities.

