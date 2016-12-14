Kat: Highs climb near 90 degrees with possible isolated pop-up storms

Be cautious on your morning commute because we’re seeing patchy dense fog again this morning. Visibilities will likely be below 1 mile for areas near rivers, lakes, valleys, and areas that saw rain yesterday.

Today is the official start of fall (the autumn equinox). It will not feel like fall across the Valley as highs climb near 90 degrees.

Isolated pop-up storms are possible again today. Your weekend forecast has highs in the mid-upper 80s and pop-up storm chances each afternoon.

Our weather pattern remains unseasonably warm through the middle of next week. But toward the end of next week, the fall-like weather will likely arrive behind a cold front. Highs next weekend could be in the 70s.

