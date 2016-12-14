Kat: Highs Back in the 90s with isolated afternoon storms

Good Monday morning! Patchy fog is possible again this morning and may impact your drive into work.

Weather will be similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and a few isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry.

Warm weather will stick around through Thursday this week but humidity will be a bit lower. It will still feel humid, but not quite as bad as last week.

A cold front will approach the Valley late Wednesday into Thursday and more seasonable weather will slowly begin to settle in behind the front.

By Friday, highs will be in the upper 70s and by Saturday highs will be in the mid-70s. Wake-up temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s and humidity will be very low.

