Kat: Highs back in the 80s again today

We’re waking up to quiet weather across the Tennessee Valley today. Morning lows are in the mid-upper 50s and breezy conditions will persist today with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

No impacts are in the forecast for your morning commute. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s (some mountain areas only getting into the upper 70s still). Rain chances will remain around 10%.

We will begin a warming trend today as a ridge of high pressure continues to build. The rest of the week you can expect highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

