Kat: Highest rain chances late Saturday into early Sunday

Happy Friday! Temperatures are continuing to climb today and should top out in the low 60s this afternoon.
In addition, winds will pick up from the southeast from 10-15 mph, helping to usher in warmer air. Passing clouds are expected throughout the day but overall it will be a mild end to the work week.
Light scattered showers are possible Saturday morning into the afternoon hours but higher rain chances hold off until after sunset Saturday through early Sunday.
Rain is in the forecast this weekend but I wouldn't cancel any plans. A few spotty showers are likely during the day Saturday but rain chances increase after sunset Saturday through Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Ucnq5L8atC— Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) January 26, 2018
Rain should start to taper off midday into the early afternoon hours Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend. A more detailed timeline is available on our video update on the First Alert Weather App.
There will be a slight cool down behind Sunday's front with highs returning to the 40s and 50s next week and lows in the 20s.
Have a great Friday!
