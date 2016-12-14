Kat: High temps will be in the low-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon

After a cooler start again this morning, you won't need your jacket much longer. High temperatures will be in the low-mid 70s this afternoon. More sunshine is in store for your Wednesday.

Temperatures will be around 70 degrees at lunchtime today so it will be a beautiful day to eat lunch outside or to go for a midday walk. Tomorrow will be similar to today but highs will climb into the mid-70s.

By Friday and Saturday, we will be back in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. The weather is looking nice for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and for your Saturday plans. Rain chances will increase by Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley.

Rain chances will stick around through at least late Monday, possibly early Tuesday. We will get another shot of cooler air that settles in behind this front starting next week.

