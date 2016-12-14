Kat: High temps in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures this morning will be in the mid-60s with patchy fog for your morning commute.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Warm weather will be sticking around today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

The cold front we have been tracking will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley starting tomorrow.

This will be a slow transition from above normal heat to a more typical late September weather pattern over the weekend.

High temperatures this weekend will be near-normal, topping out in the mid-upper 70s and humidity will drop significantly. Morning lows will fall into the 50s over the weekend.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48