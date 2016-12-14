Kat: High temps in the upper 50s for Thursday afternoon

? The coolest air we have seen since the spring is settling in this week with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine is in store today but you'll still want your jackets and sweaters, even in the afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s again tomorrow morning.

Rain chances increase this weekend as another cold front is set to approach the Tennessee Valley. Rain could start as early as Friday evening in the Shoals but most of the rain will move in overnight Friday into Saturday.

Even cooler air will likely settle in behind this front. Saturday's high will probably occur in the morning with temperatures continuing to fall throughout the day behind the front.

Monday morning we will likely see widespread frost and possibly our first freeze in a few spots.

