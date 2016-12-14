Kat: High temps in the 80s with peaks of sunshine

Expect a cloudy start today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s. I just in about a 10% chance of an isolated shower before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today is looking much drier than the past few days.

Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day, allow temperatures to climb back to around 80 degrees this afternoon.

The weather should be nice for the high school football games tonight.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s and by this weekend we’ll be back in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Our dewpoints will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend so it will be warm and humid.

