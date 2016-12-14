Kat: Heavy rain throughout the weekend

Go ahead and move your weekend plans indoors because 2-4" of rain is likely this weekend.

Today will be a washout with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will stay mild today, starting in the 50s and climbing back into the low-mid 60s for your high temperature.

This evening into early tomorrow you may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Winds will be gusty, especially in any thunderstorms. Steady rain will continue through early Sunday but the rain should not be quite as heavy as Saturday's rain.

Overcast skies with periods of light rain will linger into Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast for much of next week but it will not be as heavy, widespread, or prolonged as the weekend rain.

This unsettled weather pattern continues next week with the chance for scattered light rain Monday-Tuesday and storms back in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will stay mild next week with highs in the 60s and possibly even the 70s at the end of the week!

