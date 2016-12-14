Kat: Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms for Tuesday

Clouds and rain return to the forecast today so make sure you’re heading out your door with your rain gear!

Some scattered showers are possible early today but rain will become more widespread around lunchtime into the early afternoon hours.

The heaviest downpours will arrive overnight into early Wednesday. Expect commute impacts this evening and tomorrow morning.

Dry air moves in Thursday and will help to clear out clouds and bring back some much-needed sunshine.

Latest American model guidance is still showing a brief period of wintry mix late Sunday in the early early hours of Christmas. More and more certainty that we will have the cold air in place. Whether or not we'll have the moisture is less certain. Stay tuned! @waff48 pic.twitter.com/eMGBJsSI8V — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) December 19, 2017

More rain moves in for the Holiday weekend and an additional 2-3” of rain is possible Friday through Sunday.

We will be monitoring flooding potential so keep checking back in for updates for holiday travel impacts. Christmas day is looking cool with the chance of light rain in the morning.

A few models are hinting at this changing briefly to a wintry mix before clearing out. We can always HOPE for a White Christmas! Stay tuned...

