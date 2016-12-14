Kat: Heat index in the mid-90s for Thursday

Locally dense fog is possible again this morning, especially in valleys and near rivers and lakes. Be cautious driving in the fog and don’t use your high beams.

Our September heat wave continues this week into early next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s again today. The Shoals may reach the 90-degree mark this afternoon.

As we settle into this more summer-like weather pattern, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.

We will have plenty of moisture available for pop-up showers and storms throughout the work week. Highs are in the mid-upper 80s all week and lows are in the upper 60s each day.

Friday is the official start of fall but there are no signs of autumn or sweater weather in the 7-day forecast.

We could see a cold front passing through the Valley at the end of the month and this will be our next chance for some more fall-like weather.

