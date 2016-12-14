Kat: Heat index back near 100° Tuesday

Patchy fog is likely this morning, especially near areas that saw rainfall yesterday and valley locations.Temperatures will start out in the mid-70s in most areas this morning. By sunrise, fog will start to dissipate and temperatures will warm up rather quickly.

Temperatures are trending warmer today as rainfall looks less widespread, with most areas reaching the low to mid-90s. Pop up storms are possible again this afternoon. Areas that stay dry could see heat index values in the triple digits.

For the remainder of the week, expect a typical summer weather pattern. Highs in the low to mid-90s, more humidity, and pop-up afternoon storms. Heat index values will again soar near 100 degrees Wednesday-Thursday.

We're tracking a weak frontal system that has the potential to bring more widespread rain and storms on Friday and keep temperatures a few degrees less hot.

Behind this weak frontal system, we could see low temperatures drop back into the 60s overnight this weekend.

