Kat: Gradual warm up continues with highs in the mid-70s

Our gradual warm-up continues today with highs in the mid-70s this afternoon, despite our cool start this morning. Blue skies, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures will make a beautiful

Thursday afternoon. Once the sun sets you will probably want a sweater because temperatures will fall into the upper 40s once again overnight. Tomorrow will be similar to today but highs will climb back up to 80 degrees. A few more fair weather clouds will move in by Friday.

The weather is looking nice for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and for your Saturday plans. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Rain chances will increase by Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley.

Who else is running the @lizhurleyWAFF #RibbonRun?It's looking like a great morning to run! Just two days away! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/qK5MtpaGBk — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 19, 2017

Rain chances will stick around through at least late Monday, possibly early Tuesday. We will get another shot of cooler air that settles in behind this front starting next week that could bring our first frost to some areas in the Tennessee Valley.

It's looking to get even colder next week! Some spots in the Tennessee Valley will likely see their first frost next Thurs AM! #TNwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/3kfGjYApYv — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 19, 2017

