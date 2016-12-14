Kat: Gorgeous weekend weather

Yesterday’s frontal system is leaving behind gorgeous weather just in time for the weekend.

Expect highs temperatures around the mid-80s and dry conditions this weekend.

It won’t be quite as muggy outside either, so we’re in for a real treat! It will be a beautiful afternoon to be outside and clouds should move out for the most part by noon.

Tonight will be a great night to go for a walk and to spend time outside as well--by 9 PM temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s.

Sunday is looking similar with highs in the mid-upper 80s, lower humidity, and no rain in the forecast.

The humidity will slowly start to creep back up during the work week and rain chances are back in the forecast on Wednesday afternoon.

