Kat: Frost advisory Wednesday morning

A secondary push of cold air may trigger a few spotty showers in southern middle Tennessee this afternoon, and we can’t entirely rule out a shower in northern Alabama. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry this afternoon as temperatures rapidly fall into the low 50s by dinner time.

Winds will die down later tonight and light winds coupled with clear skies will create the ingredients for a chilly fall night. Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 30s overnight. Some areas in southern middle Tennessee and sheltered valley locations may see their first frost early in the morning. Regardless, make sure you’ve got your sweater or jacket on hand tomorrow.

The coolest air we have seen since the spring will settle in this week with high temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s on Thursday morning.

Rain chances increase this weekend as another cold front is set to approach the Tennessee Valley. We are still working out the timing of this front so check back in for updates this week if you have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend. Even cooler air will likely settle in behind this front.

