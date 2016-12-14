Kat: First Alert Thursday for severe weather threat

We will really start to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey today as some of the rainbands make their way into the Tennessee Valley. Expect multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms starting today. After sunrise, we will start to see some of this rain move in from the south.

Heavy rainfall is possible today, with 1-2” possible. A flash flood watch is in effect off to our north in Tennessee, but dry soil here in the Valley is keeping today’s flooding threat relatively low.

More rain is on the way though, so some flash flooding is possible over the next 3 days. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s.

Harvey will continue to track northeast as a depression tomorrow. If we see widespread rain early on Thursday, this will help stabilize the atmosphere and keep our tornado risk low.

But if we start to warm up and see periods of dry weather on Thursday, there will be enough shear (or spin) in the northeast quadrant of Harvey to spin up a few brief tornadoes. 2-5” of rain is expected in the Valley by the end of the week.

