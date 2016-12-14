Kat: FIRST ALERT for snow potential Tuesday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Kat: FIRST ALERT for snow potential Tuesday

By Kat Campbell, Meteorologist
(WAFF) -

Another chilly start this Monday morning but temperatures will warm back into the mid-40s by this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will clear out throughout the day, making for a pleasant MLK Day afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall down below freezing between 8 and 10 PM.

A clipper system will move in from the west overnight into tomorrow. Light snowfall will start in Tennessee and NW Alabama around the 1 AM timeframe and slowly push to the south and to the east throughout the morning hours.

Snow should begin in Huntsville closer to the 6-8 AM time frame. Snowfall accumulations look light, but any snow that does fall will stick to the roads and this may cause hazardous travel.

Accumulations should generally be less than 1”, but the Shoals and Tennessee have the best shot at overachieving. Behind this clipper system, wind chills will fall below zero by Wednesday morning and highs should stay below freezing all day Wednesday.

